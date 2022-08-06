Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $150.21. 5,041,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,991. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.