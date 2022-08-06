Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,219 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Stock Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

