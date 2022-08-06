Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5822 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYSE CNQ opened at $52.00 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,486,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,092,000 after acquiring an additional 577,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

