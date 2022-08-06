Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.91.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.69.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,984.08. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

