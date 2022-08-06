Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 789 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $278,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,650 shares of company stock worth $184,472. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

