Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $137,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ITT by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $78.37 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.