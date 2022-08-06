Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $178,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the first quarter worth $42,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

