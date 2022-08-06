Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
NYSE:JLL opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
