Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $355,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

REMX opened at $95.12 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20.

