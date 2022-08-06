Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.70.
Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.87. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.96.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
