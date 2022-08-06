Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $536,760.10 and approximately $3,778.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

