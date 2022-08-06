Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of CSL stock opened at $300.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $301.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08.
Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,216.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
