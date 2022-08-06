Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $300.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $301.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,216.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

