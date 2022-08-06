Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.55.

Carvana Trading Up 40.1 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $46.98 on Friday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

