Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Carvana stock traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 46,780,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,401. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

