Cashaa Tops 24-Hour Volume of $854,213.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $854,213.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,180.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.