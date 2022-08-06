Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Tops $180.64 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $180.64 million and $11.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00624685 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,055,565,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,961,108 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
