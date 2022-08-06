Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Tops $180.64 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $180.64 million and $11.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00624685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,055,565,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,961,108 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.