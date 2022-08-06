Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.