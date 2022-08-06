Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $49.57 million and $146,269.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003673 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00132009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068410 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 49,915,676 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

