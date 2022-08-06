Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $112.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 308.19 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

