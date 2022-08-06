Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE CG opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

