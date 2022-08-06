Centrica (LON:CNA) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 101.33 ($1.24).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 838.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 47.47 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.15). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.82.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,353.83). In other news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,292.86). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,353.83). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,432.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
