Centrica (LON:CNA) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 101.33 ($1.24).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 838.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 47.47 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.15). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,353.83). In other news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,292.86). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,353.83). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,432.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

