Chainlink (LINK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $317.46 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.84 or 0.00033827 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $317.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067718 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,599,970 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

