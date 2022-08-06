Chainswap (ASAP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,092.00

Chainswap (ASAP) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Chainswap has a total market cap of $539,191.51 and $29,092.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067798 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.