Chardan Capital Trims Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price to $12.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

