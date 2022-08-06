Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $468.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

