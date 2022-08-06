Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 10,990 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $51.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.