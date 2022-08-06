Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 449 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.