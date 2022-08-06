Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 343,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 9.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $47,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $272.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day moving average of $248.36. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.