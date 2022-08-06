Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.