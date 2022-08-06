Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.