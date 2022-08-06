Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

