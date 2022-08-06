Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

