Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

