Chesapeake Utilities Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

CPK opened at $132.72 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.