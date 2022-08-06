Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

