Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.2 %

CHH stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHH shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.