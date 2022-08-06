Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.78. 490,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,850. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 121.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 193.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.