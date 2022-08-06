Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 37,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 51,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

