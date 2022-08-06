Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $185.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $202.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

