CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.50. 40,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 40,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.67.
