CIBC Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

