Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $294.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 target price on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.72.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.6 %

CI opened at $281.77 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $284.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.