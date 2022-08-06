Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.59 billion.

Cigna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $281.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,033. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $284.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.72.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 540.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 275.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cigna by 27.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

