Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$2.27. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 13,300 shares.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$57.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:CPH Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

