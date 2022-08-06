Citigroup Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $7.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

CommScope Stock Down 1.3 %

COMM stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 145.83% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 20.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

