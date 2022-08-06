Citigroup Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $83.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $53.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

