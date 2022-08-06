Citigroup Lowers Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CPYYY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Centrica has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.