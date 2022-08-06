City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

CIO stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 263.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.