Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $317.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.84. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 78.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

