Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $838.28

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.28 ($10.27) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.42). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.26), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares trading hands.

Clipper Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a market cap of £869.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.96.

About Clipper Logistics

(Get Rating)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.